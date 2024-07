الحلقة 4 - طاقة تتعدى الأرض

47 دقيقة

Overconsumption of energy and resources has lead us to a breaking point where we will either have to engineer our way around our problems, or look to other planets to inhabit. If we go off planet, we will have to make it habitable for humans through processes like terraforming, which may lead to unintended consequences for that ecosystem. Is this human-centric view of the universe the right approach? And is it possible there are alien civilizations that have reached this similar inflection point?