الحلقة 5 - أمواج26min
A program dedicated to various marine sports and their activities, both traditional and modern. It focuses on all types of marine sports events, whether heritage-based or motorized. It highlights different traditional marine sports. The program follows the latest news and updates of the races. It also features the stars of marine sports.
الحلقة 4 - أمواج31min
A program dedicated to various marine sports and their activities, both traditional and modern. It focuses on all types of marine sports events, whether heritage-based or motorized. It highlights different traditional marine sports. The program follows the latest news and updates of the races. It also features the stars of marine sports.
الحلقة 3 - أمواج29min
A program dedicated to various marine sports and their activities, both traditional and modern. It focuses on all types of marine sports events, whether heritage-based or motorized. It highlights different traditional marine sports. The program follows the latest news and updates of the races. It also features the stars of marine sports.
الحلقة 2 - أمواج25min
A program dedicated to various marine sports and their activities, both traditional and modern. It focuses on all types of marine sports events, whether heritage-based or motorized. It highlights different traditional marine sports. The program follows the latest news and updates of the races. It also features the stars of marine sports.
الحلقة 1 - أمواج27min
A program dedicated to various marine sports and their activities, both traditional and modern. It focuses on all types of marine sports events, whether heritage-based or motorized. It highlights different traditional marine sports. The program follows the latest news and updates of the races. It also features the stars of marine sports.