Ismail is a simple young man who falls in love with his cousin and asks her to marry, but the uncle's wife stands against this marriage, so she wants to marry her to the Almaalem Alaefesh who grows the daughter in age. The girl asks Ismail to volunteer in the fleet, and there he gets to know a group of volunteer colleagues, and grow Among the classmates of the batch there is a strong friendship. Ismael is trained, and he sheds cowardice inside him, and his colleagues feel his sadness on the day Abbas sermon the baggage is done to the cousin. And spoil his marriage, and he marries Ismail after the war police arrest the quarrels.