Ibn Hameedo and Hassan arrive to a coastal area where they meet two girls: Hameeda and Aziza. Love flourishes between Ibn Hameedo and Hameeda on one hand and between Hassan and Aziza on the other. The two guests move in to stay in a room in Chief Hanafi's house, the father of the girls. Al-Baz Effendi shows up and he wants to marry Aziza. He frames the two guys for drug dealing and reports them to the police. At the police station, Hassan and Hameedo reveal that they are undercover secret intelligence agents who went there to but a drug cartel. The law reigns supreme and love triumphs over Al-Baz Effendi's evil plans.