The people of Luxor decide to buy a new boat. Mojahed and Muhsib go to conduct the purchase. A group of thieves hears that they are going and decide to steal the money. However, when they fail, they send the belly dancer, Narjis, to trap them. Muhsib marries her, but still she fails to get her hands on the money. So, she causes trouble between the two friends, and Mjahed is thrown off the boat. The thieves then attack the boat, but Muhsib and his friends handle the situation and save the day. Narjis dies, and the friends are able to purchase their new boat.