Zizi is a playful little girl who introduces us to the members of her family. First there is Sabaawy, the oldest brother, who is the inventor of a spinning machine whereby he would enter the cotton from one side of the machine and obtain fabric from the other. Samy is a college student and Sanaa is ardent about acting. Sabaawy gets engaged yet pays more attention to his machine than his fiancée, meanwhile Samy falls in love with their neighbor who practices Yoga. On the other hand, Sanaa finds a Movie director who would make her dreams come true but her mother warns her brothers about her working in the Movies industry but then the director proposes to her. Finally Sabaawy’s invention is successful and Samy decides to marry his neighbor.