Allam is a great musician who was shocked by his treacherous wife, so he hates women. He raises Jalal, the son of his late teacher. He brings him to Cairo and joins him in the Institute of Music. His heart, he loves her, and asks her to marry, which shocks Jalal and his sweetheart, who run away on the night of announcing Allam's engagement to the young singer Siham. Which prompts Jalal and the girl to sacrifice their love, but Allam decides to give up his emotions, and the group returns to its previous state, and Siham marries Jalal