Ibrahim assassinates the Prime Minister collaborating with colonialism and escapes to hide in Mohei’s house, who has no political activity, the family refuses at the beginning, but eventually accepted. Abdul Hamid, Mohei’s cousin who wants to marry his sister Samia knows about Ibrahim and tries to inform the police, but Nawal the young sister supports Ibrahim and abort Abdel Hamid’s plan. Ibrahim changes his plan to travel outside the country and return to contribute in the struggle against colonialism, and he finally dies in one of the battles.