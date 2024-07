Nabila) is a practical and successful woman in her work, and one of the strongest rejecters of marriage, even she refuses to marry the love of her life (Khaled) so as not to be disrupted from her career, and when she boarded the plane on one of her flights, (Nabila) enters into a long dream that she has become married From (Khaled) and she had children with him, and that her life path was completely different from what she wanted