Love brings Kamal and Noura together. He butcher father, Halawa Anabtali, objects to the marriage and succeeds in framing Abdul Maqsoud, Kamal's father, for a bribery offense. Anhar, Kamal's neighbor, likes Kamal and finds out about his relationship with Noura and accepts the proposal of her cousin, Khamees, who took over her jewelry. Abdul Maqsoud sympathizes with her and marries her. Khamees comes back and his killed by mistake as the killer gets him mixed up with his friend Azzouz who's been running away from vengeance. Anhar is arrested so her husband leaves her. Kamal finds out who the real killer is and Halawa finally agrees to the marriage between his daughter and Kamal after he is arrested.