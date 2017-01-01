In 1975, Hassan Bishr decides to return from Europe after studying Egyptology to the family home in Luxor, and discovers that his father has left him a recorded will in which he narrates many of the details of his life. He also left him papyri dating back to the reign of Queen Hatshepsut, and handwritten notes attributed to the hero. Ali Al-Zeebq, so that the events range from the Pharaonic era to the Ottoman era and the first half of the twentieth century during the rule of King Farouk, so Hassan searches through all this about what his father left him.