Mostafa works as an office boy in a company, and suffers from his manager’s Morsy bad treatment. One day Mostafa buys a lantern and discovers that it’s magic, so he asks the Genie to become the manager in Morsy’s place to be able to marry Hoda, the employee whom he loves, while Morsy becomes the office boy. Morsy discovers the secret and steals the lantern so they are both back to their first positions. Mostafa then steals again the lantern from Morsy, to use the last wish presented by the Genie to become the manager, and marries Hoda.