Season 10

The 10th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World, where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Play
Add to my list

Episode 13 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 28 min

The 10th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 12 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

2 hr 5 min

The 10th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 11 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 59 min

The 10th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 10 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 50 min

The 10th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 9 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 48 min

The 10th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 8 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 22 min

The 10th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 7 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 20 min

The 10th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 6 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 25 min

The 10th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 5 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 30 min

The 10th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 4 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 44 min

The 10th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 3 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 7 min

The 10th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 2 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 10 min

The 10th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World, where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 1 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 22 min

The 10th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World, where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.