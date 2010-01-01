Season 9

The 9th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Play
Add to my list

Episode 12 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 52 min

The 9th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 11 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

2 hr 12 min

The 9th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 10 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

2 hr 2 min

The 9th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 9 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 39 min

The 9th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 8 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

2 hr 9 min

The 9th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 7 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 40 min

The 9th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 6 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 36 min

The 9th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 5 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 50 min

The 9th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 4 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 43 min

The 9th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 3 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 41 min

The 9th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 2 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 5 min

The 9th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.

Episode 1 - Ameer Al-Shu'araa'

1 hr 9 min

The 9th season of the poetry competition which reveals the talent of young poets across the Arab World where contestants recite their poems & the most notable participant wins the title & grand prize.