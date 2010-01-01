Episode 22 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)2 hr 3 min
A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.
Episode 21 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)2 hr 4 min
Episode 20 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)2 hr 32 min
Episode 19 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)2 hr 9 min
Episode 18 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)2 hr 15 min
Episode 17 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)2 hr 1 min
Episode 16 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)2 hr 13 min
Episode 15 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)1 hr 54 min
Episode 14 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)1 hr 54 min
Episode 13 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)2 hr 9 min
Episode 12 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)1 hr 55 min
Episode 11 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)2 hr 10 min
Episode 10 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)2 hr 4 min
Episode 9 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)2 hr 7 min
Episode 8 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)2 hr 1 min
Episode 7 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)2 hr 15 min
Episode 6 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)1 hr 2 min
Episode 5 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)1 hr 15 min
Episode 4 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)1 hr 2 min
Episode 3 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)1 hr 8 min
Episode 2 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)1 hr 10 min
Episode 1 - Sha'er Al-Million (S10)1 hr 13 min
