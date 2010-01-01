Episode 191 hr 53 min
Episode 162 hr 22 min
Episode 142 hr 5 min
Episode 132 hr 5 min
Episode 122 hr 12 min
Episode 111 hr 54 min
Episode 102 hr
Episode 91 hr 52 min
Episode 81 hr 39 min
Episode 7 - Sha'er Al-Million (S11)2 hr 9 min
A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.
Episode 6 - Sha'er Al-Million (S11)2 hr 13 min
A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.
Episode 5 - Sha'er Al-Million (S11)1 hr 59 min
A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.
Episode 4 - Sha'er Al-Million (S11)1 hr 59 min
A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.
Episode 3 - Sha'er Al-Million (S11)1 hr 34 min
A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.
Episode 2 - Sha'er Al-Million (S11)1 hr 19 min
A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.
Episode 1 - Sha'er Al-Million (S11)1 hr 24 min
A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.