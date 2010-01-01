Episode 6 - Sha'er Al-Million2h 10min
A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.
Episode 5 - Sha'er Al-Million1h 39min
Episode 4 - Sha'er Al-Million2h 19min
Episode 3 - Sha'er Al-Million1h 53min
Episode 2 - Sha'er Al-Million2h 1min
Episode 1 - Sha'er Al-Million2h 19min
