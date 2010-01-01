Season 8

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Play
Add to my list

Episode 22 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 8 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 21 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

1 hr 57 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 20 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 30 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 19 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 30 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 18 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 15 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 17 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 26 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 16 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 19 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 15 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 37 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 14 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 12 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 13 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 21 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 12 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 25 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 11 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 17 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 10 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 17 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 9 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 8 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 8 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 23 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 7 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 15 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 6 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

2 hr 12 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 5 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)

1 hr 23 min

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.