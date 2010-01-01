Episode 22 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 8 min
A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.
Episode 21 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)1 hr 57 min
Episode 20 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 30 min
Episode 19 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 30 min
Episode 18 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 15 min
Episode 17 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 26 min
Episode 16 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 19 min
Episode 15 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 37 min
Episode 14 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 12 min
Episode 13 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 21 min
Episode 12 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 25 min
Episode 11 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 17 min
Episode 10 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 17 min
Episode 9 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 8 min
Episode 8 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 23 min
Episode 7 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 15 min
Episode 6 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)2 hr 12 min
Episode 5 - Sh'aer Al-Million (S8)1 hr 23 min
