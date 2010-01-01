Season 9

A spectacle that brings traditional poetry to prime-time audience through a competition for talents who recite their own Nabati poetry compositions in a quest for the prestigious title and top prize.

Episode 21 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

35 min

Episode 20 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

1 hr 57 min

Episode 19 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

1 hr 49 min

Episode 18 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

2 hr 4 min

Episode 17 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

1 hr 55 min

Episode 16 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

2 hr 9 min

Episode 15 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

2 hr 10 min

Episode 14 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

2 hr 11 min

Episode 13 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

1 hr 46 min

Episode 12 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

1 hr 56 min

Episode 11 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

2 hr 17 min

Episode 10 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

2 hr 20 min

Episode 9 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

2 hr 13 min

Episode 8 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

2 hr 3 min

Episode 7 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

2 hr

Episode 6 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

2 hr 15 min

Episode 5 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

1 hr 28 min

Episode 4 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

1 hr 32 min

Episode 3 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

1 hr 36 min

Episode 2 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

1 hr 40 min

Episode 1 - Sha'er Al-Million (S9)

1 hr 31 min

