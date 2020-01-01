Episode 13 - Tasameem (S3)25min
A refurbishment guide of residential alterations with interior designer Farah Al-Humaidi who employs her innovative skills and passion to tailor spaces in practical and aesthetic pleasing designs.
Episode 12 - Tasameem (S3)26min
A refurbishment guide of residential alterations with interior designer Farah Al-Humaidi who employs her innovative skills and passion to tailor spaces in practical and aesthetic pleasing designs.
Episode 11 - Tasameem (S3)25min
A refurbishment guide of residential alterations with interior designer Farah Al-Humaidi who employs her innovative skills and passion to tailor spaces in practical and aesthetic pleasing designs.
Episode 10 - Tasameem (S3)25min
A refurbishment guide of residential alterations with interior designer Farah Al-Humaidi who employs her innovative skills and passion to tailor spaces in practical and aesthetic pleasing designs.
Episode 9 - Tasameem (S3)24min
A refurbishment guide of residential alterations with interior designer Farah Al-Humaidi who employs her innovative skills and passion to tailor spaces in practical and aesthetic pleasing designs.
Episode 8 - Tasameem (S3)29min
A refurbishment guide of residential alterations with interior designer Farah Al-Humaidi who employs her innovative skills and passion to tailor spaces in practical and aesthetic pleasing designs.
Episode 7 - Tasameem (S3)26min
A refurbishment guide of residential alterations with interior designer Farah Al-Humaidi who employs her innovative skills and passion to tailor spaces in practical and aesthetic pleasing designs.
Episode 6 - Tasameem (S3)25min
A refurbishment guide of residential alterations with interior designer Farah Al-Humaidi who employs her innovative skills and passion to tailor spaces in practical and aesthetic pleasing designs.
Episode 5 - Tasameem (S3)27min
A refurbishment guide of residential alterations with interior designer Farah Al-Humaidi who employs her innovative skills and passion to tailor spaces in practical and aesthetic pleasing designs.
Episode 4 - Tasameem (S3)31min
A refurbishment guide of residential alterations with interior designer Farah Al-Humaidi who employs her innovative skills and passion to tailor spaces in practical and aesthetic pleasing designs.
Episode 3 - Tasameem (S3)24min
A refurbishment guide of residential alterations with interior designer Farah Al-Humaidi who employs her innovative skills and passion to tailor spaces in practical and aesthetic pleasing designs.
Episode 2 - Tasameem (S3)29min
A refurbishment guide of residential alterations with interior designer Farah Al-Humaidi who employs her innovative skills and passion to tailor spaces in practical and aesthetic pleasing designs.
Episode 1 - Tasameem (S3)28min
A refurbishment guide of residential alterations with interior designer Farah Al-Humaidi who employs her innovative skills and passion to tailor spaces in practical and aesthetic pleasing designs.