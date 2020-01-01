Episode 3 - Killer Strike43min
In the opening weeks of World War II, a German U-Boat Commander launches a shocking attack against the Royal Navy in its own home port.
Episode 2 - Commander Down44min
After a spectacular collision and ensuing attack from a Japanese ship, an American submarine crew begins a desperate struggle for survival.
Episode 1 - Enigma Capture44min
In direct violation of Hitler's orders a German U-Boat Commander sinks a passenger ship on the first day of the war sparking an international crisis.