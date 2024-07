Life along the equator is spectacularly diverse. More than half of the world's species live here. Tropic Thunder is a 6 part archive series about Equator's wildest and most diverse ecosystems - the Amazon, the Andes, the Galapagos Islands, Borneo and Sumatra, Africa, and the Coral Sea. This series features a cornucopia of exotic animals in habitats ranging from steamy rainforests and great grasslands to snowy mountains and great reefs.