Episode 12 - Advocacy19min
As we get increasingly overwhelmed with massive solutions promised by the ‘smart future’, the program addresses certain jobs to conceptualize their future and means of conquering challenges thereof.
Episode 11 - Driving18min
Episode 10 - Athlete18min
Episode 9 - Psycho Therapy18min
Episode 8 - Artistic Jobs18min
Episode 7 - Education19min
Episode 6 - Marketing20min
Episode 5 - Programming17min
Episode 4 - Astronaut17min
Episode 3 - Medicine18min
Episode 2 - Content Creation19min
Episode 1 - Revolutionized Job18min
