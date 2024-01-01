Season 3

Play
Add to my list

Episode 5 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad

25min

The passion for fishing unites both professionals and amateurs in a thrilling competition for Al-Kan’ad. From the careful preparations to braving the waves, each team sets out on a daring journey, hoping to return to shore with the season’s biggest catch.

Episode 4 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad

22min

The passion for fishing unites both professionals and amateurs in a thrilling competition for Al-Kan’ad. From the careful preparations to braving the waves, each team sets out on a daring journey, hoping to return to shore with the season’s biggest catch.

Episode 3 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad

25min

The passion for fishing unites both professionals and amateurs in a thrilling competition for Al-Kan’ad. From the careful preparations to braving the waves, each team sets out on a daring journey, hoping to return to shore with the season’s biggest catch.

Episode 2 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad

26min

The passion for fishing unites both professionals and amateurs in a thrilling competition for Al-Kan’ad. From the careful preparations to braving the waves, each team sets out on a daring journey, hoping to return to shore with the season’s biggest catch.

Episode 1 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad

26min

The passion for fishing unites both professionals and amateurs in a thrilling competition for Al-Kan’ad. From the careful preparations to braving the waves, each team sets out on a daring journey, hoping to return to shore with the season’s biggest catch.