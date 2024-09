Episode 1 - Melodies of Clay and Air

23min

The soothing sounds of the saxophone meet the creative expressions of pottery and ceramics, as saxophonist Mohammed Morshed and artist Sara Al-Hosani create a dialogue between music and visual art. The saxophone’s melodies harmonize with the shaping of clay, resulting in a collaborative piece that blends tradition with modernity, crafting a sensory experience that captivates both heart and eye.