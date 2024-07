الحلقة 1 - غالاباغوس

43 دقيقة

Seven hundred miles off the coast of Ecuador lies a collection of volcanic islands that harbor some of the strangest living things to ever exist. These are the Galapagos Islands. Emerging from beneath the ocean more than 20 million years ago, life here has evolved in isolation to give rise to an astonishing variety of creatures, many found nowhere else on the planet. Flightless cormorants patrol its shores, sea going iguanas forage the ocean bed for algae and most bizarre of all - the only equatorial Penguin. This is also the story of 2 worlds, the warm western islands and the cold eastern, and how the Galapagos animals adapt and thrive in very these different island eco-systems.