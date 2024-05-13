Season 4

Episode 53 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 05/07/2024

25 min

A multifaceted journal delivering insight into current issues and rampant topics that ensue from emergent norms and the rapid change our world is witnessing at all levels.

Episode 51 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 03/07/2024

25 min

Episode 50 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 02/07/2024

24 min

Episode 49 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 01/07/2024

23 min

Episode 48 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 28/06/2024

24 min

Episode 47 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 27/06/2024

24 min

Episode 45 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 25/06/2024

25 min

Episode 43 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 13/06/2024

23 min

Episode 42 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 12/06/2024

21 min

Episode 41 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 11/06/2024

21 min

Episode 40 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 10/06/2024

26 min

Episode 39 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 07/06/2024

26 min

Episode 38 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 06/06/2024

24 min

Episode 37 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 05/06/2024

23 min

Episode 36 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 04/06/2024

24 min

Episode 35 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 03/06/2024

24 min

Episode 34 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 31/05/2024

21 min

Episode 33 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 30/05/2024

24 min

Episode 32 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 29/05/2024

27 min

Episode 31 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 28/05/2024

26 min

Episode 30 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 27/05/2024

25 min

Episode 29 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 24/05/2024

25 min

Episode 28 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 23/05/2024

22 min

Episode 27 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 22/05/2024

22 min

Episode 26 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 21/05/2024

23 min

Episode 25 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 20/05/2024

27 min

Episode 24 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 17/05/2024

27 min

Episode 23 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 16/05/2024

27 min

Episode 22 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 15/05/2024

26 min

Episode 21 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 14/05/2024

24 min

Episode 20 - Al-Satr Al-Akheer - 13/05/2024

27 min

