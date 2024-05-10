Season 2

Episode 10 - Akher Al-Osbou’ - 12/07/2024

58min

A vibrant weekly itinerary of the wide-spectrum events held in the UAE allowing the public to embrace the country’s diversity and the abundant choices of weekend getaways and entertaining destinations.

Episode 9 - Akher Al-Osbou’ - 05/07/2024

56min

Episode 8 - Akher Al-Osbou’ - 28/06/2024

49min

Episode 7 - Akher Al-Osbou’ - 21/06/2024

57min

Episode 6 - Akher Al-Osbou’ - 14/06/2024

48min

Episode 5 - Akher Al-Osbou’ - 07/06/2024

46min

Episode 4 - Akher Al-Osbou’ - 31/05/2024

55min

Episode 3 - Akher Al-Osbou’ - 24/05/2024

47min

Episode 2 - Akher Al-Osbou’ - 17/05/2024

43min

Episode 1 - Akher Al-Osbou’ - 10/05/2024

41min

