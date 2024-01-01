Episode 10 - Al-Mankous1h 12min
A talent show paving the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 9 - Al-Mankous1h 37min
Episode 8 - Al-Mankous1h 44min
Episode 7 - Al-Mankous1h 46min
Episode 6 - Al-Mankous1h 33min
Episode 5 - Al-Mankous1h 45min
Episode 4 - Al-Mankous1h 35min
Episode 3 - Al-Mankous1h 43min
Episode 2 - Al-Mankous1h 11min
Episode 1 - Al-Mankous58min
