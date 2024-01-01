Season 1

A talent show paving the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.

Episode 10 - Al-Mankous

1h 12min

Episode 9 - Al-Mankous

1h 37min

Episode 8 - Al-Mankous

1h 44min

Episode 7 - Al-Mankous

1h 46min

Episode 6 - Al-Mankous

1h 33min

Episode 5 - Al-Mankous

1h 45min

Episode 4 - Al-Mankous

1h 35min

Episode 3 - Al-Mankous

1h 43min

Episode 2 - Al-Mankous

1h 11min

Episode 1 - Al-Mankous

58min

