Episode 10 - Al-Mankous1h 27min
The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 9 - Al-Mankous1h 38min
The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 8 - Al-Mankous1h 47min
The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 7 - Al-Mankous1h 36min
The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 6 - Al-Mankous1h 41min
The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 5 - Al-Mankous1h 49min
The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 4 - Al-Mankous1h 39min
The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 3 - Al-Mankous1h 37min
The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 2 - Al-Mankous54min
The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 1 - Al-Mankous59min
The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.