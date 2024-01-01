Season 2

The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.

Play
Add to my list

Episode 10 - Al-Mankous

1h 27min

The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.

Episode 9 - Al-Mankous

1h 38min

The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.

Episode 8 - Al-Mankous

1h 47min

The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.

Episode 7 - Al-Mankous

1h 36min

The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.

Episode 6 - Al-Mankous

1h 41min

The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.

Episode 5 - Al-Mankous

1h 49min

The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.

Episode 4 - Al-Mankous

1h 39min

The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.

Episode 3 - Al-Mankous

1h 37min

The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.

Episode 2 - Al-Mankous

54min

The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.

Episode 1 - Al-Mankous

59min

The second season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.