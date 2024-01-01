Episode 10 - Al-Mankous (S3)1h 9min
The third season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 9 - Al-Mankous1h 22min
The third season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 8 - Al-Mankous1h 50min
The third season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 7 - Al-Mankous (S3)1h 29min
The third season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 6 - Al-Mankous (S3)1h 31min
The third season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 5 - Al-Mankous (S3)1h 40min
The third season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 4 - Al-Mankous1h 47min
The third season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 3 - Al-Mankous1h 40min
The third season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 2 - Al-Mankous (S3)1h 4min
The third season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.
Episode 1 - Al-Mankous1h 15min
The third season of the talent show which paves the way for contestants from the Arab World to compete in performing tunes of Al-Mankous, a form of Nabati poetry well known across the Gulf region.