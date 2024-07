Floating on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, is the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Designed by star architect Jean Nouvel, this Arabic-inspired museum is built is association with the Louvre Paris to house over 400 priceless masterpieces. Shading the gallery buildings is a massive steel dome, weighting 7,000-tons - a feat of engineering never achieved before. The Louvre Abu Dhabi is a visionary piece of architecture, ahead of its time, and quite possibly a work of art in its own right.