From Mussolini to Saddam Hussein, Dictators have shaped the world we live in. But how did they do it? What methods did they use to seize and maintain power? How did they overcome the forces that resisted them? What ultimately caused their downfall and brought about the end of their regimes? Today, these questions are more relevant than ever. This series will answer them by examining the tactics used by six different tyrants of the 20th century.