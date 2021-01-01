Season 6

Inspirational stories bearing the signature of medical healthcare professionals in the UAE who put patients of serious medical conditions on the road to recovery and delivered life changing results.

Episode 12 - Mohammed Mian Shabir

18 min

Heart patient and blood vessels

Episode 11 - Arabiah bin Ibrahim

17 min

Cancer in colon

Episode 10 - Brandi

16 min

pressure in the brain.

Episode 9 - Rashid

17 min

Desert Bicycle Accident

Episode 8 - Juma

22 min

clots and dialysis

Episode 7 - Abir and Fatma

15 min

Hereditary Disease - Muscular Atrophy

Episode 6 - Abdullah

17 min

Episode 5 - Mother Jessica

18 min

premature birth

Episode 4 - Sameh

18 min

Eye tumor

Episode 3 - Krithana

20 min

A patient suffering from a brain tumor

Episode 2

20 min

Episode 1

20 min