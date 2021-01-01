Episode 12 - Mohammed Mian Shabir18 min
Heart patient and blood vessels
Episode 11 - Arabiah bin Ibrahim17 min
Cancer in colon
Episode 10 - Brandi16 min
pressure in the brain.
Episode 9 - Rashid17 min
Desert Bicycle Accident
Episode 8 - Juma22 min
clots and dialysis
Episode 7 - Abir and Fatma15 min
Hereditary Disease - Muscular Atrophy
Episode 6 - Abdullah17 min
Inspirational stories bearing the signature of medical healthcare professionals in the UAE who put patients of serious medical conditions on the road to recovery and delivered life changing results.
Episode 5 - Mother Jessica18 min
premature birth
Episode 4 - Sameh18 min
Eye tumor
Episode 3 - Krithana20 min
A patient suffering from a brain tumor