Episode 30 - Asher Safha41 min
Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.
Episode 29 - Asher Safha41 min
Episode 28 - Asher Safha41 min
Episode 27 - Asher Safha41 min
Episode 26 - Asher Safha42 min
Episode 25 - Asher Safha42 min
Episode 24 - Asher Safha41 min
Episode 23 - Asher Safha42 min
Episode 22 - Asher Safha41 min
Episode 21 - Asher Safha41 min
Episode 20 - Asher Safha42 min
Episode 19 - Asher Safha41 min
Episode 18 - Asher Safha42 min
Episode 17 - Asher Safha41 min
Episode 16 - Asher Safha41 min
Episode 15 - Asher Safha42 min
Episode 14 - Asher Safha41 min
Episode 13 - Asher Safha42 min
Episode 12 - Asher Safha42 min
Episode 11 - Asher Safha41 min
Episode 10 - Asher Safha41 min
Episode 9 - Asher Safha42 min
Episode 8 - Asher Safha42 min
Episode 7 - Asher Safha42 min
Episode 6 - Asher Safha41 min
Episode 5 - Asher Safha43 min
Episode 4 - Asher Safha42 min
Episode 3 - Asher Safha42 min
Episode 2 - Asher Safha42 min
Episode 1 - Asher Safha42 min
