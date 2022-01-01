Season 1

Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.

Play
Add to my list

Episode 30 - Asher Safha

41 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 29 - Asher Safha

41 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 28 - Asher Safha

41 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 27 - Asher Safha

41 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 26 - Asher Safha

42 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 25 - Asher Safha

42 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 24 - Asher Safha

41 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 23 - Asher Safha

42 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 22 - Asher Safha

41 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 21 - Asher Safha

41 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 20 - Asher Safha

42 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 19 - Asher Safha

41 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 18 - Asher Safha

42 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 17 - Asher Safha

41 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 16 - Asher Safha

41 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 15 - Asher Safha

42 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 14 - Asher Safha

41 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 13 - Asher Safha

42 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 12 - Asher Safha

42 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 11 - Asher Safha

41 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 10 - Asher Safha

41 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 9 - Asher Safha

42 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 8 - Asher Safha

42 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 7 - Asher Safha

42 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 6 - Asher Safha

41 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 5 - Asher Safha

43 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 4 - Asher Safha

42 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 3 - Asher Safha

42 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 2 - Asher Safha

42 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.

Episode 1 - Asher Safha

42 min

Salma is forced to marry Abu Faris (Faris' father) despite the large age difference between them. As many problems arise between her and his son, she also suffers from the recklessness of her brother Salem all the time.