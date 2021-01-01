Season 1

A painful childhood memory obstructed by Dalia’s unconscious mind messes her life. Seeking help, she starts retrieving her hidden memories that awaken a reality uglier than her most fearsome nightmare.

Episode 15 - Al Noqta Al Amyya

28 min

Episode 14 - Al Noqta Al Amyya

31 min

Episode 13 - Al Noqta Al Amyya

31 min

Episode 12 - Al Noqta Al Amyya

27 min

Episode 11 - Al Noqta Al Amyya

32 min

Episode 10 - Al Noqta Al Amyya

30 min

Episode 9 - Al Noqta Al Amyya

34 min

Episode 8 - Al Noqta Al Amyya

32 min

Episode 7 - Al Noqta Al Amyya

31 min

Episode 6 - Al Noqta Al Amyya

31 min

Episode 5 - Al Noqta Al Amyya

30 min

Episode 4 - Al Noqta Al Amyya

29 min

Episode 3 - Al Noqta Al Amyya

32 min

Episode 2 - Al Noqta Al Amyya

30 min

Episode 1 - Al Noqta Al Amyya

31 min

