Season 1

Funtas is virtually a modern Scrooge keeping tight hold on every penny. He subjects his family to a state of ‘chronic scarcity’ until he comes face-to-face with his flaw and must pay for it dearly.

Play
Add to my list

Episode 30

32 min

Episode 29

30 min

Episode 28

30 min

Episode 27

31 min

Episode 26

30 min

Episode 25

31 min

Episode 24

30 min

Episode 23

30 min

Episode 22

31 min

Episode 21

31 min

Episode 20

30 min

Episode 19

31 min

Episode 18

30 min

Episode 17

30 min

Episode 16

31 min

Episode 15

31 min

Episode 14

31 min

Episode 13

31 min

Episode 12

31 min

Episode 11 - Funtas

31 min

Funtas is virtually a modern Scrooge keeping tight hold on every penny. He subjects his family to a state of ‘chronic scarcity’ until he comes face-to-face with his flaw and must pay for it dearly.

Episode 10 - Funtas

31 min

Funtas is virtually a modern Scrooge keeping tight hold on every penny. He subjects his family to a state of ‘chronic scarcity’ until he comes face-to-face with his flaw and must pay for it dearly.

Episode 9 - Funtas

31 min

Funtas is virtually a modern Scrooge keeping tight hold on every penny. He subjects his family to a state of ‘chronic scarcity’ until he comes face-to-face with his flaw and must pay for it dearly.

Episode 8 - Funtas

30 min

Funtas is virtually a modern Scrooge keeping tight hold on every penny. He subjects his family to a state of ‘chronic scarcity’ until he comes face-to-face with his flaw and must pay for it dearly.

Episode 7 - Funtas

31 min

Funtas is virtually a modern Scrooge keeping tight hold on every penny. He subjects his family to a state of ‘chronic scarcity’ until he comes face-to-face with his flaw and must pay for it dearly.

Episode 6 - Funtas

31 min

Funtas is virtually a modern Scrooge keeping tight hold on every penny. He subjects his family to a state of ‘chronic scarcity’ until he comes face-to-face with his flaw and must pay for it dearly.

Episode 5 - Funtas

31 min

Funtas is virtually a modern Scrooge keeping tight hold on every penny. He subjects his family to a state of ‘chronic scarcity’ until he comes face-to-face with his flaw and must pay for it dearly.

Episode 4 - Funtas

30 min

Funtas is virtually a modern Scrooge keeping tight hold on every penny. He subjects his family to a state of ‘chronic scarcity’ until he comes face-to-face with his flaw and must pay for it dearly.

Episode 3 - Funtas

31 min

Funtas is virtually a modern Scrooge keeping tight hold on every penny. He subjects his family to a state of ‘chronic scarcity’ until he comes face-to-face with his flaw and must pay for it dearly.

Episode 2 - Funtas

31 min

Funtas is virtually a modern Scrooge keeping tight hold on every penny. He subjects his family to a state of ‘chronic scarcity’ until he comes face-to-face with his flaw and must pay for it dearly.

Episode 1 - Funtas

32 min

Funtas is virtually a modern Scrooge keeping tight hold on every penny. He subjects his family to a state of ‘chronic scarcity’ until he comes face-to-face with his flaw and must pay for it dearly.