Season 1

Underneath Hashel’s wit resides an old-school approach obstructing his ‘commercial sensibility’ to gain the fortune he diligently seeks and transforms into an obsession wrecking everyone’s nerves.

Episode 30

27 min

Episode 29

25 min

Episode 28

25 min

Episode 27

25 min

Episode 26

25 min

Episode 25

25 min

Episode 24

25 min

Episode 23

25 min

Episode 22

25 min

Episode 21

25 min

Episode 20

25 min

Episode 19

25 min

Episode 18

25 min

Episode 17

26 min

Episode 16

25 min

Episode 15

26 min

Episode 14

27 min

Episode 13

26 min

Episode 12

25 min

Episode 11

25 min

Episode 10

25 min

Episode 9

25 min

Episode 8 - Bou Hatthain

26 min

Episode 7 - Bou Hatthain

25 min

Episode 6 - Bou Hatthain

25 min

Episode 5 - Bou Hatthain

26 min

Episode 4 - Bou Hatthain

26 min

Episode 3 - Bou Hatthain

26 min

Episode 2 - Bou Hatthain

26 min

Episode 1 - Bou Hatthain

25 min

