Episode 6 - Bear Necessities44 min
he Wildlife SOS vets race to save an injured antelope; a sloth suffers life-threatening seizures; and a baby monkey is rescued from the highway.
Episode 5 - A Tiger's Tale43 min
The Wildlife SOS vets rescue a python from a busy train station; treat an injured tiger’s wounds; and persuade an injured elephant to take a bath.
Episode 4 - Homecoming43 min
The Wildlife SOS team fights to save a monkey’s life; rescues a crocodile trapped within a well; and races to reunite jackal pups with their mother.
Episode 3 - Family Reunion41 min
This week, a hyena is chased by frightened villagers. Also, the Wildlife SOS team races against the clock to reunite a leopard cub with its mother.
Episode 2 - Safe And Sound43 min
The Wildlife SOS team races to save twin leopard cubs that fell down a well; rescue a huge python; and release a leopard back into the wild.
Episode 1 - Operation: Elephant43 min
The Wildlife SOS team rescues an elephant from the streets, a paralyzed monkey and a deadly venomous cobra found in a school classroom.