Season 1

A land of elephants, tigers, leopards and bears, India is one of the most biodiverse countries on earth. But it\'s also home to 1.3 billion people who increasingly compete with wild animals for living space. Now, a dedicated team of conservationists and vets are on a mission to rescue animals in distress and find a way for India\'s people and wildlife to coexist in harmony.

Episode 6 - Bear Necessities

44 min

he Wildlife SOS vets race to save an injured antelope; a sloth suffers life-threatening seizures; and a baby monkey is rescued from the highway.

Episode 5 - A Tiger's Tale

43 min

The Wildlife SOS vets rescue a python from a busy train station; treat an injured tiger’s wounds; and persuade an injured elephant to take a bath.

Episode 4 - Homecoming

43 min

The Wildlife SOS team fights to save a monkey’s life; rescues a crocodile trapped within a well; and races to reunite jackal pups with their mother.

Episode 3 - Family Reunion

41 min

This week, a hyena is chased by frightened villagers. Also, the Wildlife SOS team races against the clock to reunite a leopard cub with its mother.

Episode 2 - Safe And Sound

43 min

The Wildlife SOS team races to save twin leopard cubs that fell down a well; rescue a huge python; and release a leopard back into the wild.

Episode 1 - Operation: Elephant

43 min

The Wildlife SOS team rescues an elephant from the streets, a paralyzed monkey and a deadly venomous cobra found in a school classroom.