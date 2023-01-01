Episode 13 - Interior Falcons19 min
Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.
Episode 12 - civilian defiance21 min
Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.
Episode 11 - ق720 min
Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.
Episode 10 - police academy21 min
Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.
Episode 9 - Mystery22 min
Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.
Episode 8 - Grip20 min
Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.
Episode 7 - The Brave men22 min
Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.
Episode 6 - Al Fursan23 min
Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.
Episode 5 - Estijaba19 min
Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.
Episode 4 - DNA21 min
Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.