Season 1

Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.

Play
Add to my list

Episode 13 - Interior Falcons

19 min

Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.

Episode 12 - civilian defiance

21 min

Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.

Episode 11 - ق7

20 min

Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.

Episode 10 - police academy

21 min

Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.

Episode 9 - Mystery

22 min

Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.

Episode 8 - Grip

20 min

Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.

Episode 7 - The Brave men

22 min

Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.

Episode 6 - Al Fursan

23 min

Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.

Episode 5 - Estijaba

19 min

Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.

Episode 4 - DNA

21 min

Captivating cases and intense scenes embody missions of officers in the UAE police force tasked to resolve high-profile crimes and protect citizens’ lives while their own survival is in grave peril.

Episode 3

21 min

Episode 2

21 min

Episode 1

22 min