Season 1

An exploratory journey with Arab celebrities roaming ‘virtually’ through the passages of their lives to mirror the cumulative experiences that shaped the sense of who each guest is at many levels.

Episode 12 - Hassan El Raddad

58 min

Episode 11 - Nelly Karim

59 min

Episode 10 - Ahmed Hatem

51 min

Episode 9 - Dima Kandalaft

1 hr 8 min

Episode 8 - Mai Omar

33 min

Episode 7 - Karim Fahmy

55 min

Episode 6 - Dorra Zarrouk

52 min

Episode 5 - Hani Adel

52 min

Episode 4 - Hala Al Turk

44 min

Episode 3 - Mila Al Zahrani

50 min

Episode 2

38 min

Episode 1

49 min