Season 1

A socio-tech inquest in the fundamental shift the 4th Industrial Revolution will impose on social patterns while defining processes and phases where the social & technical become indivisibly combined.

Episode 11 - Energy

19 min

Episode 10 - Krisper

17 min

Episode 9 - Blockchain

17 min

Episode 8 - Metaverse

20 min

Episode 7 - 3D printing

20 min

Episode 6 - Nano Tech

18 min

Episode 5 - Big Data

16 min

Episode 4 - Quantum Computer

17 min

Episode 3 - Artificial Intelligence

17 min

Episode 2 - From Now On

18 min

Episode 1

16 min