Episode 11 - Energy19 min
A socio-tech inquest in the fundamental shift the 4th Industrial Revolution will impose on social patterns while defining processes and phases where the social & technical become indivisibly combined.
Episode 10 - Krisper17 min
A socio-tech inquest in the fundamental shift the 4th Industrial Revolution will impose on social patterns while defining processes and phases where the social & technical become indivisibly combined.
Episode 9 - Blockchain17 min
A socio-tech inquest in the fundamental shift the 4th Industrial Revolution will impose on social patterns while defining processes and phases where the social & technical become indivisibly combined.
Episode 8 - Metaverse20 min
A socio-tech inquest in the fundamental shift the 4th Industrial Revolution will impose on social patterns while defining processes and phases where the social & technical become indivisibly combined.
Episode 7 - 3D printing20 min
A socio-tech inquest in the fundamental shift the 4th Industrial Revolution will impose on social patterns while defining processes and phases where the social & technical become indivisibly combined.
Episode 6 - Nano Tech18 min
A socio-tech inquest in the fundamental shift the 4th Industrial Revolution will impose on social patterns while defining processes and phases where the social & technical become indivisibly combined.
Episode 5 - Big Data16 min
A socio-tech inquest in the fundamental shift the 4th Industrial Revolution will impose on social patterns while defining processes and phases where the social & technical become indivisibly combined.
Episode 4 - Quantum Computer17 min
A socio-tech inquest in the fundamental shift the 4th Industrial Revolution will impose on social patterns while defining processes and phases where the social & technical become indivisibly combined.
Episode 3 - Artificial Intelligence17 min
A socio-tech inquest in the fundamental shift the 4th Industrial Revolution will impose on social patterns while defining processes and phases where the social & technical become indivisibly combined.
Episode 2 - From Now On18 min
A socio-tech inquest in the fundamental shift the 4th Industrial Revolution will impose on social patterns while defining processes and phases where the social & technical become indivisibly combined.