Season 1

As we get increasingly overwhelmed with massive solutions promised by the ‘smart future’, the program addresses certain jobs to conceptualize their future and means of conquering challenges thereof.

Episode 12 - Advocacy

19 min

Episode 11 - Driving

18 min

Episode 10 - Athlete

18 min

Episode 9 - Psycho Therapy

18 min

Episode 8 - Artistic Jobs

18 min

Episode 7 - Education

19 min

Episode 6 - Marketing

20 min

Episode 5 - Programming

17 min

Episode 4 - Astronaut

17 min

Episode 3 - Medicine

18 min

Episode 2 - Content Creation

19 min

Episode 1

18 min