Episode 12 - Advocacy19 min
As we get increasingly overwhelmed with massive solutions promised by the ‘smart future’, the program addresses certain jobs to conceptualize their future and means of conquering challenges thereof.
Episode 11 - Driving18 min
Episode 10 - Athlete18 min
Episode 9 - Psycho Therapy18 min
Episode 8 - Artistic Jobs18 min
Episode 7 - Education19 min
Episode 6 - Marketing20 min
Episode 5 - Programming17 min
Episode 4 - Astronaut17 min
Episode 3 - Medicine18 min
Episode 2 - Content Creation19 min
