Episode 1347 min
Episode 1241 min
Episode 11 - Khalifa University44 min
A manifestation of the smart-city initiatives developed by Abu Dhabi across vital sectors which led to the city’s emergence as a regional leader in this territory and achieved a better quality of life.
Episode 10 - Education & Tech42 min
A manifestation of the smart-city initiatives developed by Abu Dhabi across vital sectors which led to the city’s emergence as a regional leader in this territory and achieved a better quality of life.
Episode 9 - AD gaming41 min
A manifestation of the smart-city initiatives developed by Abu Dhabi across vital sectors which led to the city’s emergence as a regional leader in this territory and achieved a better quality of life.
Episode 7 - M4244 min
A manifestation of the smart-city initiatives developed by Abu Dhabi across vital sectors which led to the city’s emergence as a regional leader in this territory and achieved a better quality of life.
Episode 6 - Bayanat43 min
A manifestation of the smart-city initiatives developed by Abu Dhabi across vital sectors which led to the city’s emergence as a regional leader in this territory and achieved a better quality of life.
Episode 5 - Start AD42 min
A manifestation of the smart-city initiatives developed by Abu Dhabi across vital sectors which led to the city’s emergence as a regional leader in this territory and achieved a better quality of life.
Episode 4 - Mental44 min
A manifestation of the smart-city initiatives developed by Abu Dhabi across vital sectors which led to the city’s emergence as a regional leader in this territory and achieved a better quality of life.
Episode 3 - Malaffi44 min
A manifestation of the smart-city initiatives developed by Abu Dhabi across vital sectors which led to the city’s emergence as a regional leader in this territory and achieved a better quality of life.
Episode 2 - Masdar City43 min
A manifestation of the smart-city initiatives developed by Abu Dhabi across vital sectors which led to the city’s emergence as a regional leader in this territory and achieved a better quality of life.
Episode 1 - Hub 7140 min
A manifestation of the smart-city initiatives developed by Abu Dhabi across vital sectors which led to the city’s emergence as a regional leader in this territory and achieved a better quality of life.