Episode 8 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad19min
Get ‘hooked’ into one of UAE’s ever popular traditions with professional and amateur fishing enthusiasts who engage in a sea adventure aspiring to return home triumphant with the biggest kingfish.
Episode 7 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad26min
Get ‘hooked’ into one of UAE’s ever popular traditions with professional and amateur fishing enthusiasts who engage in a sea adventure aspiring to return home triumphant with the biggest kingfish.
Episode 6 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad24min
Get ‘hooked’ into one of UAE’s ever popular traditions with professional and amateur fishing enthusiasts who engage in a sea adventure aspiring to return home triumphant with the biggest kingfish.
Episode 5 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad29min
Get ‘hooked’ into one of UAE’s ever popular traditions with professional and amateur fishing enthusiasts who engage in a sea adventure aspiring to return home triumphant with the biggest kingfish.
Episode 4 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad32min
Get ‘hooked’ into one of UAE’s ever popular traditions with professional and amateur fishing enthusiasts who engage in a sea adventure aspiring to return home triumphant with the biggest kingfish.
Episode 3 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad28min
Get ‘hooked’ into one of UAE’s ever popular traditions with professional and amateur fishing enthusiasts who engage in a sea adventure aspiring to return home triumphant with the biggest kingfish.