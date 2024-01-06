Season 1

Get ‘hooked’ into one of UAE’s ever popular traditions with professional and amateur fishing enthusiasts who engage in a sea adventure aspiring to return home triumphant with the biggest kingfish.

Episode 8 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad

19min

Episode 7 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad

26min

Episode 6 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad

24min

Episode 5 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad

29min

Episode 4 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad

32min

Episode 3 - Tahaddi Al-Kan'ad

28min

Episode 2

25min

Episode 1

22min