Episode 7 - Tahaddi Al-Kanad26min
The passion for fishing brings together professionals and amateurs in an exciting competition to catch kingfish (kanad), preceded by preparations and readiness to embark on this journey. They ride the waves with hopes of returning to shore with the largest kingfish catch.
Episode 6 - Tahaddi Al-Kanad27min
Episode 5 - Tahaddi Al-Kanad26min
Episode 4 - Tahaddi Al-Kanad24min
Episode 3 - Tahaddi Al-Kanad28min
Episode 2 - Tahaddi Al-Kanad21min
Episode 1 - Tahaddi Al-Kanad22min
