Season 1

Atop sands of the UAE desert which is an intrinsic part of Emirati culture and heritage, guidelines are put forth on how to become ‘desert savvy’ to survive and enjoy the charm of these sandy oases.

Episode 10 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'

18 min

Episode 9 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'

23 min

Episode 8 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'

14 min

Episode 7 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'

15 min

Episode 6 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'

10 min

Episode 5 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'

25 min

Episode 4 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'

20 min

Episode 3 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'

16 min

Episode 2

25 min

Episode 1

15 min