Episode 10 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'18 min
Atop sands of the UAE desert which is an intrinsic part of Emirati culture and heritage, guidelines are put forth on how to become ‘desert savvy’ to survive and enjoy the charm of these sandy oases.
Episode 9 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'23 min
Episode 8 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'14 min
Episode 7 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'15 min
Episode 6 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'10 min
Episode 5 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'25 min
Episode 4 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'20 min
Episode 3 - Faraasat Al-Sahraa'16 min
