Season 1

An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.

Play
Add to my list

Episode 10 - Death is no rest

36 min

An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.

Episode 9 - The Price

29 min

An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.

Episode 8 - My soul in you

30 min

An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.

Episode 7 - living inside me

30 min

An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.

Episode 6 - Fear

28 min

An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.

Episode 5 - Nightmare

36 min

Episode 4 - Easy Prey

35 min

Episode 3 - patient X

36 min

An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.

Episode 2 - Gray Zone

33 min

An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.

Episode 1 - Starting Point

39 min

An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.