Episode 10 - 55 Mushkilat Hob39 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 9 - 55 Mushkilat Hob38 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 8 - 55 Mushkilat Hob43 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 7 - 55 Mushkilat Hob39 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 6 - 55 Mushkilat Hob43 min
Episode 5 - 55 Mushkilat Hob40 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 4 - 55 Mushkilat Hob38 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 3 - 55 Mushkilat Hob37 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 2 - 55 Mushkilat Hob41 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 1 - 55 Mushkilat Hob42 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.