Episode 10 - 55 Mushkilat Hob49 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 9 - 55 Mushkilat Hob39 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 8 - 55 Mushkilat Hob49 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 7 - 55 Mushkilat Hob46 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 6 - 55 Mushkilat Hob45 min
تنتقي السلسلة حكاياتها الأربع من بين (55 مشكلة حب) جمعها الدكتور مصطفى محمود من اعترافات كتبها أصحابها على ورق الرسائل التي كانت ترده أثناء عمله في الصحافة طالبة المشورة حيال قصص ومواقف غريبة عاشوها.
Episode 5 - 55 Mushkilat Hob41 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 4 - 55 Mushkilat Hob42 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 3 - 55 Mushkilat Hob39 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 2 - 55 Mushkilat Hob44 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.
Episode 1 - 55 Mushkilat Hob43 min
An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.