Season 3

An anthology of one of Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud’s literary publications which was an ‘ahead of time blog’ picturing 55 real stories of ordinary people sending letters to his newspaper column seeking advice.

Episode 10 - 55 Mushkilat Hob

49 min

Episode 9 - 55 Mushkilat Hob

39 min

Episode 8 - 55 Mushkilat Hob

49 min

Episode 7 - 55 Mushkilat Hob

46 min

Episode 6 - 55 Mushkilat Hob

45 min

تنتقي السلسلة حكاياتها الأربع من بين (55 مشكلة حب) جمعها الدكتور مصطفى محمود من اعترافات كتبها أصحابها على ورق الرسائل التي كانت ترده أثناء عمله في الصحافة طالبة المشورة حيال قصص ومواقف غريبة عاشوها.

Episode 5 - 55 Mushkilat Hob

41 min

Episode 4 - 55 Mushkilat Hob

42 min

Episode 3 - 55 Mushkilat Hob

39 min

Episode 2 - 55 Mushkilat Hob

44 min

Episode 1 - 55 Mushkilat Hob

43 min

